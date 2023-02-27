Virupaksha is given a date for a teaser.

Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, who took a sudden hiatus due to a terrible accident, has resumed his movie career steadily. His upcoming film, "Virupaksha," is a supernatural thriller that has generated significant interest since the release of a small video glimpse featuring NTR's voiceover by the filmmakers.

The team has now announced that the movie's teaser will be released on March 1st, 2023. Directed by Karthik Dandu, the film stars Samyuktha, who gained recognition for her role in the Dhanush-starrer "Sir," in the lead role of this thrilling supernatural tale. The trailer's imagery, concept, and presentation have already generated buzz.

The teaser will provide a sneak peek into the film, which is jointly funded by Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, with Anjaneesh Loknath as the music director. "Virupaksha" is scheduled for theatrical release on April 21, 2023, in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Kannada languages.

In other news, Sai Dharam Tej recently began filming the Vinodaya Sitham remake, which is produced by Pawan Kalyan.