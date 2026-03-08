Vishal reunites with Sundar C for ‘Mogudu’

Actor Vishal and filmmaker Sundar C are joining hands once again for the upcoming film Mogudu, aiming to continue their successful collaboration after the hit films Ambala and Madha Gaja Raja. The duo is now hoping to score a hat-trick with this new mass entertainer.

The film features Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead, while actors Navdeep, Sampath Raj, Ajay Ghosh, Garuda Ram, VTV Ganesh and Yogi Babu play important roles in the film. The project is being produced by Arun Kumar and Khushbu Sundar under the banners of Avani Cinemas Pvt. Ltd. and Benz Media Pvt. Ltd. with the blessings of educationist A. C. Shanmugam.

Earlier, the makers released the title promo of Mogudu, which received a positive response from audiences. The promo showcased Vishal performing household chores like an ordinary husband while secretly taking down rowdies like an undercover cop. Director Sundar C has crafted the film as a full-fledged mass commercial entertainer packed with action, humour and drama.

Known for delivering several successful commercial films over a career spanning more than four decades, Sundar C enjoys a strong fan following among mass audiences. With Mogudu, the team is aiming to deliver another entertaining film that matches the scale and energy of his previous hits.

The film has already completed its first shooting schedule. The next phase of production will take place across multiple locations including Kolkata, Goa and Chennai.

Music for the film is being composed by Hiphop Tamizha, while Rodger handles editing, Gopi Amarnath serves as cinematographer, and Guru Raj is the art director. The makers are currently progressing with the shoot and are expected to reveal more updates soon.