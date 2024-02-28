Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' second schedule commences in New Zealand

Dynamic star Vishnu Manchu has commenced the second schedule of his dream project 'Kannappa'. The film unit jetted off to New Zealand for the schedule. It is already known that the first schedule was continued relentlessly for 90 days in New Zealand. After the first schedule, the entire film unit returned to India. The team, which took a break, has now grandly started the second schedule.

Meanwhile, Vishnu Manchu, who landed in New Zealand, shared a video. Mohan Babu and Vishnu Manchu can be seen in it. It seems that some breathtaking scenes are being shot in this second schedule. The movie which is going to offer a never-before experience is making a strong buzz, not just across the country, but it created a massive buzz globally with an intriguing first look poster.

It is known that they are shooting the movie with the most talented artists and technicians from New Zealand, Thailand, and India being part of it. The film is being canned in the beautiful locations of New Zealand. Vishnu Manchu plays the title role in this movie and the movie also stars Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Prabhas in crucial roles.

Mukesh Kumar Singh who made Maha Bharatham serial is directing this film. Hollywood cinematographer Sheldon Chau is working on this movie. Mohan Babu is producing this film at the pan-India level under the banners of 24 Frames Factory and AVA Entertainment.