Vishnu’s twin daughters Ariaana, Viviana FL from ‘Kannappa’ unveiled

The much-anticipated pan-India film Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, is set to hit theaters on April 25, 2025. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the movie boasts an ensemble cast and a team of talented technicians.

As part of their promotional campaign, the makers have been releasing first-look posters every Monday. Today, they unveiled a special first look featuring Vishnu Manchu’s twin daughters, Ariaana and Viviana Manchu, on their birthday. The new posters depict the young girls in tribal attire, striking Lord Shiva’s iconic pose, with the tagline, “Whether it is singing or dancing, it is all for Lord Shiva.” This hints at their significant roles in a song that explores the legend of Sri Kalahasti.

Vishnu Manchu shared his excitement, expressing pride in his daughters' performances. "My heart swells with pride. I can't wait for everyone to witness the magic my little mommies create on screen," he said.

The star-studded film also features Mohan Babu, Sarath Kumar, Arpit Ranka, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles, making Kannappa one of the most eagerly awaited films in Indian cinema.