Vishwak Sen completes dubbing for ‘Gangs of Godavari’ teaser

Actor Vishwak Sen, riding high on the success of his recent outing "Gaami," has shifted gears to his next project, "Gangs of Godavari." Directed by Krishna Chaitanya, the film stars Neha Shetty opposite Vishwak Sen and is primed for a theatrical release on May 17, 2024.

Amidst mounting anticipation, the filmmakers have announced that the teaser for "Gangs of Godavari" will be unveiled this Saturday at 04:01 PM. Vishwak Sen himself took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that he completed dubbing for the teaser late last night.

Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, "Gangs of Godavari" boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Sai Kumar, Ayesha Khan, and Goparaju Ramana, among others. Notably, the film marks the maiden collaboration between Vishwak Sen and Neha Sshetty, adding an element of freshness to the narrative.

The teaser release announcement has sparked excitement among fans and cinephiles, who eagerly await a glimpse of the much-anticipated village action drama. With Vishwak Sen's recent track record of delivering engaging performances and the film's compelling premise, expectations are running high for "Gangs of Godavari."

Adding to the anticipation is the musical prowess of renowned composer Yuvan Shankar Raja, who is set to infuse the film with his signature melodies. As the countdown to the teaser release begins, all eyes are on Vishwak Sen and the team of "Gangs of Godavari" as they gear up to offer audiences another cinematic treat.