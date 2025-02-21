Vishwak Sen responds to ‘Laila’ criticism, promises a strong comeback

Actor Vishwak Sen’s latest film, Laila, which hit screens on Valentine’s Day, has faced severe backlash from both critics and audiences. Many viewers criticized the film, with some even calling it one of the most disappointing ventures in Tollywood.

Acknowledging the criticism, Vishwak took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, expressing his regret and addressing his fans directly. "I acknowledge that my recent films haven’t met expectations. My last film received constructive criticism, which I wholeheartedly accept. To my well-wishers and those who believe in me, I sincerely apologize," he wrote.

The young actor assured his fans that while his films may cater to both class and mass audiences, they will never be vulgar. He further emphasized that the audience has every right to critique his work, as they have been his biggest supporters from the beginning. Vishwak also extended his gratitude to the producers, distributors, directors, and writers who have helped shape his career.

Promising a stronger comeback, Vishwak concluded his message by thanking fans for their unwavering support. "I will be back soon with a strong and promising project," he stated.

On the work front, Vishwak has an exciting slate of projects lined up, including Funky with Jathi Ratnalu director Anudeep KV. He has also announced sequels to Falaknuma Das and EeNagaraniki Emaindhi, hinting at an eventful cinematic journey ahead.