Vishwak Sen’s ‘GAAMI’ first look poster is spine-chilling

Vishwak Sen, the dynamic actor known as "Mass Ka Das," continues to make waves in his relatively short but impactful career. With a penchant for experimenting with unique concepts, his next venture, "GAAMI," directed by Vidyadhar Kagita and produced by Karthik Sabareesh on Karthik KultKreations, stands out as one of his most ambitious projects. Presented by V Celluloid, the film is touted to be an adventure drama funded by the crowd.

The promotional campaign for "GAAMI" kicked off with the unveiling of a stunning first look poster at Hyderabad Comic Con. Vishwak Sen's appearance as an Aghora in the poster is both intriguing and spine-chilling. Clad in a ragged desi black attire, his character, named Shankar, is surrounded by other Aghoras attempting to touch him, creating a dark and mysterious ambiance that promises to captivate audiences' curiosity.

The makers revealed that in the film, Vishwak Sen's character, Shankar, faces a unique condition – an inability to experience any human touch. The tagline on the poster, "His biggest fear is human touch... His deepest desire is also human touch," underscores the emotional conflict within the character.

Director Vidyadhar shared that the film incorporates not only the Aghora setup but also two different setups and other characters that will be gradually unveiled during the promotion phase. The leading lady is Chandini Chowdary, acclaimed for her role in "Colour Photo," with prominent cast members including M G Abhinaya, Harika Pedada, and Mohammad Samad.

The technical crew includes cinematographers Vishwanath Reddy and RampyNandigam, music composer Naresh Kumaran, and screenwriters VidyadharKagita and PratyushVatyam. The release date for "GAAMI" is yet to be announced, heightening the anticipation for this unique and emotionally charged adventure drama.