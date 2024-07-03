Live
- DC BM Santhosh reviews on Banking sector with the Bankers
- Stop the Labour 'supermajority', UK PM Sunak appeals to voters
- MLA Bandla Krisnamohan Reddy Inaugurates several development works in Gattu mandal
- Cyber security Awareness Rally helds in Ieeja
- DDRF team prepared on behalf of district police department to deal with disaster situations: SP Rohit Raju IPS
- ‘Operation Raavan’set for theatrical release on August 2
- Bhadrachalam MLA urges to merge five Panchayats in revenue devision
- 46 pc Indian IT professionals say all corporate data stored in Cloud is sensitive: Report
- Yoga and Nutrition for PCOS: A Holistic Approach to Natural Wellness
- Ram Charan promises health insurance for 500 families of Dancer’s Union
Just In
Vishwak Sen’s ‘Laila’ commences production with grand pooja ceremony
In an unprecedented move, actor Vishwak Sen, known for exploring diverse roles, is set to captivate audiences in his latest film, "Laila."
In an unprecedented move, actor Vishwak Sen, known for exploring diverse roles, is set to captivate audiences in his latest film, "Laila." Produced by Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens, this romantic action entertainer features Sen in a dual role, portraying both a man and a woman. Directed by Ram Narayan, who has crafted a compelling script, the film promises to present Vishwak Sen in an unprecedented avatar.
"Laila" commenced production with a grand pooja ceremony, featuring notable industry figures such as directors Raghavendra Rao and Harish Shanker. Akanksha Sharma makes her debut as the female lead, with the film boasting high technical and production values.
The first glimpse of Sen as Laila was revealed today, showcasing his stunning transformation into a female character. The eye-catching look has already generated significant buzz, with fans and critics alike praising his dedication to the challenging role. The meticulous makeover highlights Sen’s versatility and commitment, making him nearly unrecognizable in the female guise.
Key contributors include writer Vasudeva Murthy, cinematographer Richard Prasad, music composers Tanishk Bagchi and Ghibran, editor Anwar Ali, and art director Brahma Kadali. "Laila" is slated for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, 2025, promising a unique and captivating cinematic experience.