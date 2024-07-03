Vishwak Sen’s ‘Laila’ commences production with grand pooja ceremony

In an unprecedented move, actor Vishwak Sen, known for exploring diverse roles, is set to captivate audiences in his latest film, "Laila." Produced by Sahu Garapati of Shine Screens, this romantic action entertainer features Sen in a dual role, portraying both a man and a woman. Directed by Ram Narayan, who has crafted a compelling script, the film promises to present Vishwak Sen in an unprecedented avatar.

"Laila" commenced production with a grand pooja ceremony, featuring notable industry figures such as directors Raghavendra Rao and Harish Shanker. Akanksha Sharma makes her debut as the female lead, with the film boasting high technical and production values.

The first glimpse of Sen as Laila was revealed today, showcasing his stunning transformation into a female character. The eye-catching look has already generated significant buzz, with fans and critics alike praising his dedication to the challenging role. The meticulous makeover highlights Sen’s versatility and commitment, making him nearly unrecognizable in the female guise.

Key contributors include writer Vasudeva Murthy, cinematographer Richard Prasad, music composers Tanishk Bagchi and Ghibran, editor Anwar Ali, and art director Brahma Kadali. "Laila" is slated for a Valentine’s Day release on February 14, 2025, promising a unique and captivating cinematic experience.