Vishwak Sen’s next gets a powerful title ‘Mechanic Rocky’

Celebrated actor Vishwak Sen, who recently tasted success with his latest film "Gaami," marks a significant milestone in his career as he celebrates his birthday today. To the delight of his fans, the makers of his much-anticipated 10th film, #VS10, have unveiled its title and mesmerizing first look poster. Produced by renowned filmmaker Ram Talluri of SRT Entertainments banner and directed by debutant Ravi Teja Mullapudi, the film promises to be a thrilling ride for audiences.

The movie, titled "Mechanic Rocky," is poised to deliver a powerful blend of action and comedy, setting the stage for Vishwak Sen's remarkable journey in the industry. The title poster creatively integrates elements of speed and dynamism, with the word "Mechanic" depicted as a wrench, hinting at the protagonist's gritty persona. In the first look poster, Vishwak Sen exudes confidence and charisma, holding a wrench with a mischievous expression, against the backdrop of a mechanic shed.

With Meenakshi Chaudhary joining Vishwak Sen as the leading lady, the film promises a captivating narrative woven with thrilling performances. Notable technicians such as Jakes Bejoy handling the music, Manojh Katasani behind the camera, and Anwar Ali in the editing room ensure a visually stunning and emotionally engaging cinematic experience.

Satyam Rajesh and Vidya Sagar J serve as executive producers, adding their expertise to the project. As fans eagerly anticipate Vishwak Sen's portrayal of "Mechanic Rocky," the film's announcement marks a momentous occasion in his career, signaling a new chapter filled with excitement and anticipation.

As the film gears up for production, audiences can look forward to more updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses of Vishwak Sen's journey as "Mechanic Rocky." With its intriguing premise and talented cast and crew, #VS10 promises to be a thrilling addition to Vishwak Sen's repertoire, captivating audiences with its unique blend of action and comedy.



