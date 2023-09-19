Live
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Watch the best Hindi movie songs to get into the festive spirit!
- E-Daakhil speeds up resolution of consumer cases
- UP appoints 749 doctors through walk-in interviews
- Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: Vinayaka Chaturthi History, SthapanaMuhurat, Puja Vidhi, and More
- Unlocking the Blessings of Lord Ganesha: Insights from Celebrity Astrologer Parduman Suri
- 4-Year-Old Girl Gets New lease of life with Haploidentical Stem Cell Transplantation
- AP CID files PT warrant against Chandrababu in Fibernet scam case
- Congress cheating people with 6 guarantees: DK Aruna
- VRIT Narsapur signs MoU with Synopsys India Pvt. Ltd. for Semiconductor Collaborative Training and Research
- Chandrababu Naidu to stay in judicial custody for two more days High Court reserves order
Just In
Vishwak’s‘Gangs of Godavari’ locks release date
The upcoming movie “Gangs of Godavari,” featuring Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen in a leading role, has once again taken the spotlight.
The upcoming movie “Gangs of Godavari,” featuring Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen in a leading role, has once again taken the spotlight. In celebration of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, the makers have unveiled a special poster, generating excitement among fans.
Alongside this poster reveal, they have also officially announced the movie’s release date. As we previously reported, “Gangs of Godavari” is set to hit theatres on December 8, 2023.
Krishna Chaitanya is the helmer of this action-packed entertainer with political elements. Neha Sshetty played the female lead in this project, a joint effort by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.
Apart from lead cast, film also has Nassar, Sai Kumar, and Goparaju Ramana and others in prominent roles, with the film’s music composed by Yuvan Sankar Raja.