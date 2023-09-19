Vishwak’s‘Gangs of Godavari’ locks release date

The upcoming movie “Gangs of Godavari,” featuring Mass Ka Das Vishwaksen in a leading role, has once again taken the spotlight. In celebration of the Vinayaka Chavithi festival, the makers have unveiled a special poster, generating excitement among fans.

Alongside this poster reveal, they have also officially announced the movie’s release date. As we previously reported, “Gangs of Godavari” is set to hit theatres on December 8, 2023.

Krishna Chaitanya is the helmer of this action-packed entertainer with political elements. Neha Sshetty played the female lead in this project, a joint effort by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas.

Apart from lead cast, film also has Nassar, Sai Kumar, and Goparaju Ramana and others in prominent roles, with the film’s music composed by Yuvan Sankar Raja.