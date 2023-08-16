‘#Wakeupteamsalaar’ gets trending in social media

“Salaar” is a film that everyone in the country are eagerly waiting for. The action drama is all set for a massive release on the 28th of September this year but the promotions are not that great and the fans are disappointed a bit.

A hashtag named “#Wakeupteamsalaar” is trending India-wide. As the film is drawing to a release, the fans want more updates from the film. So social media is abuzz with requests to the makers, Hombale to release more info from the film.

Well, on the other hand, the news is that Prabhas has only three days of shoot left and he will join the sets soon. According to reports, the film has a total of seven fights as per the news.

There is also news that one fight will be super special and will showcase Prabhas taking on the goons while he smokes a cigarette. Prashanth Neel directs “Salaar” which has Shruthi Haasan as the female lead.