Wamiqa Gabbi on playing a detective in ‘Charlie Chopra’: ‘It’s an incredible honour’

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is known for ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, ‘Jubilee’, ‘Modern Love Chennai’ and ‘83’, will be seen essaying the titular role in the female detective series ‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’. The actress considers it an “incredible honour” to portray a female detective.

The gripping murder mystery is an official adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel, ‘The Sittaford Mystery’, and is brought to life by Vishal Bhardwaj with whom Wamiqa has worked in ‘Mumbai Dragon’ part of the anthology ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and also in ‘Modern Love Chennai’.

The series follows the story of Charlie Chopra, essayed by Gabbi who is entangled in a murder mystery to save an innocent convict and find the real culprit in a town full of suspects.

Sharing her excitement, the actress said: "Playing the role of India's first female detective in a show is an incredible honour. Charlie Chopra is a character that I have poured my heart into, and I can't wait for the audience to join me on this thrilling journey. It’s not often that such parts are written and to play a role etched into the title of the project is even more special.”

The series boasts an ensemble cast of Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Gulshan Grover, Neena Gupta, Lara Dutta, Priyanshu Painyuli, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Imaadudin Shah, Vivaan Shah and Paoli Dam.

Wamiqa further mentioned: “Not often do we see women in parts like these, and Vishal sir is truly someone who writes every character with such detail. I have always been extremely fond of his female characters with which he pens them into his script and Charlie is no different. It’s my most ambitious role till date and I can’t wait to see how everyone receives Charlie as the brand new detective in town.”

‘Charlie Chopra and the Mystery of Solang Valley’ is set to premiere on Sony LIV on September 27. Apart from this, Wamiqa will also be seen in ‘Khufiya’ with Tabu and ‘VD18’ with Varun Dhawan.