Live
- IOCL's Q1 net profit surges 83 pc to Rs 6,808 crore
- War 2 Box Office Collection: Strong Response from Telugu Audience
- Assam CM launches online arms licence portal, assures political neutrality
- Several protests grip Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan
- JSW Cement IPO Listing: Stock Debuts at 4% Premium, Strong Institutional Demand
- Coolie 2 Update: No Sequel Clues in Rajinikanth’s Film, Fans Say
- Indian stock market settles flat ahead of key US-Russia summit
- J&K: 23 bodies recovered; 75 injured in massive cloudburst in Kishtwar
- Ahead of I-Day, Punjab Police foil major terror plot by ISI-backed terrorist Rinda
- After repealing, Punjab Cabinet withdraws land pooling policy notification
War 2 Box Office Collection: Strong Response from Telugu Audience
Highlights
War 2 collected around ₹19.49 crore net on its first day in India, with Telugu shows leading occupancy at 75%. Hindi and Tamil versions saw moderate crowds. Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. lead this Ayan Mukerji film. Report by Sacnilk.
War 2 earned about ₹19.49 crore net in India on its first day for all languages, says Sacnilk. The movie had mixed crowd numbers in different languages.
Hindi shows had about 16% seats filled. Tamil shows did better with 28% seats full. Telugu shows were the most popular, with 75% of seats filled, especially in cities like Hyderabad and Chennai.
In special formats, Hindi IMAX had about 25% occupancy, and Hindi 4DX had about 35%, with Hyderabad showing very high numbers.
War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor. The numbers are early and will be updated later.
Next Story