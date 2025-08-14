  • Menu
War 2 Box Office Collection: Strong Response from Telugu Audience

War 2 collected around ₹19.49 crore net on its first day in India, with Telugu shows leading occupancy at 75%. Hindi and Tamil versions saw moderate crowds. Stars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. lead this Ayan Mukerji film. Report by Sacnilk.

War 2 earned about ₹19.49 crore net in India on its first day for all languages, says Sacnilk. The movie had mixed crowd numbers in different languages.

Hindi shows had about 16% seats filled. Tamil shows did better with 28% seats full. Telugu shows were the most popular, with 75% of seats filled, especially in cities like Hyderabad and Chennai.

In special formats, Hindi IMAX had about 25% occupancy, and Hindi 4DX had about 35%, with Hyderabad showing very high numbers.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and stars Hrithik Roshan, NTR Jr., Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana, and Anil Kapoor. The numbers are early and will be updated later.

