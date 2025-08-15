War 2 Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Thriller Opens Strong

The much-anticipated Bollywood spy action film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, made a powerful debut at the box office on August 14. According to early estimates, the War 2 box office day 1 earnings stand at an impressive ₹52.5 crore across Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu markets. While this falls just short of the ₹53 crore benchmark set by its 2019 predecessor War, the War 2 opening collection marks one of the strongest starts for an Indian film in 2025.

The movie faces competition from Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which currently leads the box office race, but strong word-of-mouth and star power are expected to keep momentum high.

War 2 had a dazzling UK premiere, where Jr NTR War 2 movie fans created a viral buzz with cheers and celebrations. In India, a glamorous pre-release screening saw Hrithik Roshan War 2 co-star Kiara Advani join Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Tiger Shroff, amplifying anticipation.

While Salman Khan’s Tiger and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan are missing, Bobby Deol makes a powerful YRF Spy Universe debut in War 2, teasing future crossovers.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film promises high-octane action, exotic locations, and intense face-offs between two of India’s biggest stars. With its solid debut, global buzz, and expanding Spy Universe connections, War 2 is already shaping up to be one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. Whether it can surpass its predecessor’s total earnings will depend on sustaining its box office performance in the weeks ahead.