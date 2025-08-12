  • Menu
War 2 Ticket Booking Soon | Jr NTR Movie Tickets India

x

Highlights

Jr NTR fans, get ready! War 2 ticket bookings will start soon. Don’t miss your chance to watch Jr NTR’s action-packed film in theaters. Book early and stay updated.

Here is good news for Jr. NTR fans as the bookings for his latest flick War 2 will be released in a while. Fans have been waiting excitedly to watch it on the big screen. Producer Naga Vamsi has now announced that ticket bookings will start very soon.

If you are a fan of Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, this is a great chance to see your favorite stars in an action-packed movie.

So keep checking official updates so you don’t miss the exact date when ticket bookings begin.

Similarly, Rajinikanth fans are awaiting the tickets to be released soon

