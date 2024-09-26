Was Gauri Khan Caught in an Instagram Poll Controversy Over Tripti Dimri’s Roles?

Gauri Khan recently found herself at the centre of a social media stir after seemingly being involved in an Instagram poll criticising Bollywood’s portrayal of actress Tripti Dimri. The poll accused the industry of reducing Tripti, known for her nuanced performances, to "disgusting" dance steps and flashy appearances in recent films.



While Gauri’s vote on the poll remains undisclosed, her name was spotted by eagle-eyed Reddit users, who quickly shared a screenshot showing her apparent participation. The speculation around her involvement raised eyebrows, with some wondering if Gauri agrees with the sentiment that Bollywood is failing to utilise Tripti's talent in meaningful roles.

However, it’s possible that Gauri may have unknowingly voted in the poll. Fans and followers were quick to offer this explanation, with many pointing out that Instagram’s voting feature might have caught her off-guard. Others suggested it could be a simple case of accidental engagement, or perhaps someone else using her account.

The conversation soon expanded beyond Gauri's alleged vote, drawing attention to a larger issue in Bollywood — the treatment of promising actors like Tripti Dimri. Having gained critical acclaim in films like Qala and Bulbbul, Tripti’s recent appearances in mainstream projects like Animal have left some fans disappointed, with many feeling that her roles don’t do justice to her acting capabilities.

Gauri Khan's unexpected involvement in the debate has only amplified the conversation, with many now discussing whether Bollywood is giving actresses like Tripti the space to truly shine. While Gauri may have inadvertently stepped into this debate, her name being linked to the conversation has certainly brought more attention to the issue.