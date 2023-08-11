Watch Little Singham’s birthday celebrations’ promo here

Little Singham, India's beloved supercop kid, is all set to celebrate his birthday on August 15 in a grand style. Produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez in collaboration with POGO and Reliance Animation, Little Singham, now in its sixth year, continues to captivate millions of young fans nationwide. POGO, India's homegrown kids' entertainment channel, marks this milestone with a month-long extravaganza, expanding the Little Singham universe with an exciting line-up of new 'Little Singham' tales for young viewers.

As part of the grand birthday celebrations, POGO is thrilled to introduce the newest addition to the Little Singham cosmos, ‘Baby Little Singham’, premiering August 12 at 9:30 am. Prepare for a daily dose of excitement as the new show takes center stage, transforming each day at the daycare into a whirlwind of fun-filled adventures with the iconic animated IP's adorable baby avatar.

The festivities continue with the original 'Little Singham' fearlessly protecting his town from mischief and mayhem in brand new episodes airing from August 14-25, Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm. Moreover, the excitement reaches its peak on the animated supercop's birthday - August 15 at 1:30 pm, with the premiere of a brand-new 3D telefeature, 'Little Singham Super Squad Hunter Ka Hahakar'. Joined by his super squad, Little Singham showcases enthusiasm, bravery, and a never-give-up attitude, captivating the hearts of his ardent fans.

Speaking about the milestone, Uttam Pal Singh, South Asia Head of Kids Cluster at Warner Bros. Discovery, said, “Little Singham is an iconic character, inspiring young minds with his bravery, determination, and love for the nation. We are all set to launch Little Singham's new show, ‘Baby Little Singham’, and new movies for his grand birthday celebrations. With this milestone, POGO continues its commitment to pioneer homegrown original content for kids and families.’’

Tejonidhi Bhandare, CEO, Reliance Animation said, “We are delighted to create an animation franchise with POGO that has a unique appeal. The popularity of this IP is a testament to audiences' appreciation and love for the character and its setting, and the new addition to POGO's line-up, the baby version of Little Singham, will definitely be a top-quality addition to the Little Singham universe.”

The month-long bonanza will include the thrilling 2D telefeature 'Andher Hawa Se Muqabla' on August 19 at 12:15 pm. On August 20, the celebration will peak with part three of the Little Singham Big Picture series, featuring another action-packed adventure.

Celebrate August with POGO's special Independence Day messages, inspiring patriotism in young viewers. Little Singham leads the way for an unforgettable childhood experience. Throughout August, enjoy special content and a birthday wishing series on Instagram, where fans can chant and dance to Little Singham’s birthday song and participate in exciting games for gifts.

The fun begins! Join POGO in celebrating Little Singham's birthday with thrilling shows and new episodes, entertaining kids on-air.