Watch: Popular Actress Kasthuri shocks anchor Arnab Goswami by having lunch in live

We all know when Arnab Goswami gets a chance to speak, he pulls it out very confidently and makes others silent with his amazing speech. When it comes to live shows, then it is totally a different game. Arnab speaks out loud and makes the issue reach the public with his awesome anchoring skills.

But we are here with a hilarious situation which Arnab had to face… When there a live debate going on Republic TV, popular actress Kasthuri Shankar was spotted eating her lunch… Yes! It's true! Actually, she forgot that it was a live show and made this mistake. The debate was all about the nepotism in the Hindi film industry.

Being a prime time debate, all the other panellists and audience were shocked to witness such an incident. But even after witnessing such comic incident, Arnab didn't stop… He continued his debate and stole the hearts of the audience. This happened on Sunday evening while Arnab was conducting the debate on his live show.

Katuri also gave her explanation and calmed down the issue… She took to her Twitter handle and gave quick replies to all the netizens too. Kasturi has also doled out that, as Arnab was in a hyper-mode, she won't get a chance to speak. Thus she thought to have something as she was hungry.

"Lol. Nothing to do with confidence. I spent 60 minutes watching Arnab in hyper mode, He wasn't gonna let me talk anyways, so I left and grabbed lunch. but forgot to sign off skype. Apologies to everyone for the mess up ! No offence or disrespect intended!" (sic) Kasturi tweeted, referring to host Arnab Goswami.

I need the confidence level of this lady in my life. pic.twitter.com/DoWWQgBKgc — Scotchy(Chronological) (@scotchism) July 19, 2020

Kasturi also said, "I waited 67 minutes without uttering a single word... so I figured I will leave and get lunch before my shoot resumed. Didn't realise I hadn't signed off skype!" she wrote on Twitter.

When netizens questioned that, what she was having for lunch, she replied that it is 'Rice Pongal'…

I have a question. Were you eating sevai ?



Smart decision when Arnab is on monologue mode. — Barath Radhakrishnan (@r_barath) July 19, 2020

Anyway… Kasturi has brought smiles on our faces in this Covid-19 situation and made us laugh out louder…

