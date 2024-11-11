Watch: Vijay Deverakonda Falls at Mumbai College Event

Vijay Deverakonda recently paid a visit to the Mithibai College in Mumbai to promote his new song, Sahiba. While leaving the building, he lost his footing and fell down the stairs.

The fall was recorded on video and it went viral in no time.

In the footage, Vijay can be seen tumbling down the stairs, captured by photographers and fans nearby.

His team acted fast, asking the photographers to stop filming the incident.

Fans who viewed the video reacted with concern, with many showing support for Vijay.

One user wrote, "It can happen to anyone. It was just a slip, and he wasn’t hurt. Why make it a big deal?"

Another said, "Celebrities have no privacy. They don't have a personal life."

This incident follows reports that Vijay had hurt his shoulder while working on an action scene for his upcoming film, VD 12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Despite the injury, he continued shooting. His team explained that there was "no time for a break," and he pushed through the pain while receiving physiotherapy.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will be working with directors Gowtam and Rahul Sankrityan, and others. Viajy's previous films, 'World Famous Lover' (2020) and 'Liger' (2022), didn’t perform well at the box office. However, his recent film 'Kushi' (2023), starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, was better received.

Vijay also featured in 'The Family Star' (2024) alongside Mrunal Thakur.

