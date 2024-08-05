Wayanad Tragedy: Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Donate Rs.1 Crore for Flood Relief

A great tragedy struck Wayanad, Kerala, as devastating landslides caused by heavy floods have claimed the lives of around 360 people. About 200 individuals are still missing, and massive relief efforts are ongoing. For the past six days, rescue forces have been working intensively to aid the victims. In these trying times, film stars from various industries have come forward to help the affected people of Wayanad.

Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi and his son Mega Power Star Ram Charan have announced a significant donation to support the relief efforts. On August 4, Chiranjeevi revealed their joint donation of Rs.1 crore to the Kerala Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

In a heartfelt tweet, Chiranjeevi expressed his sorrow over the tragic loss of lives: "Deeply distressed by the devastation and loss of hundreds of precious lives in Kerala due to nature’s fury in the last few days. My heart goes out to the victims of the Wayanad tragedy. Charan and I together are contributing Rs 1 Crore to the Kerala CM Relief Fund as a token of our support to the victims. My prayers for the recovery of all those in pain!”

https://x.com/KChiruTweets/status/1820017825366651291

Tollywood icon star Allu Arjun also announced a donation of Rs 25 lakhs for the victims of Wayanad. He expressed his concern over the disaster, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the recent landslide in Wayanad. Kerala has always given me so much love, and I want to do my bit by donating ₹25 lakh to the Kerala CM Relief Fund to support the rehabilitation work. Praying for your safety and strength. @CMOKerala.”





https://x.com/alluarjun/status/1819978015948034542



Fans and fellow celebrities have widely appreciated Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Allu Arjun for their generosity and support for the Wayanad victims.

In other news, Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently working on the movie ‘Vishwambhara.’ Directed by Vashishta of ‘Bimbisara’ fame, this socio-fantasy film is being made on a massive budget and is slated for release on January 10, 2025, during Sankranti. Trisha is playing the heroine, and Oscar winner MM Keeravani is providing the music.

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is the lead in ‘Game Changer,’ a political action drama directed by Tamil star director Shankar. Producer Dil Raju has announced that the movie will be released in December. Kiara Advani stars opposite Charan, and the music is composed by Thaman. The release date for ‘Game Changer’ is expected to be revealed soon.