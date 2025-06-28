Wedding bells for Aditya Roy Kapur or Sara Ali Khan? Find out

Mumbai: The second episode of "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3" was graced by the "Metro…In Dino" team - Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh and director Anurag Basu.

During the fun episode, host Kapil Sharma took a hilarious dig at Aditya Roy Kapur about his dates.

Pointing out a pattern, he said to Kapur, "Toh doston aapko mazedaar cheez batata hoon, aap sabne notice toh kiya hoga, Fitoor mein Aditya ne Katrina ke saath kaam kiya, unki shaadi ho gayi, Sadak 2 mein inhone Alia ke saath kaam kiya, Alia ki shaadi ho gayi, Night Manager mein inhone Sobhita ke saath kaam kiya, uski shaadi ho gayi, toh Sara....iske baad?"

Before Aditya could respond, Sara jumped in with a UNO reverse response.

She shared, "Maine Ranveer ke saath kaam kiya uski shaadi ho gayi. Varun ke saath kaam kiya, uski shaadi ho gayi, Vikrant ke saath kaam kiya uski shaadi ho gayi, Vicky ke saath kaam kiya, uski shaadi ho gayi, toh actually bachna toh Adi ko chahiye!"

The episode promo further showed Pankaj grooving with his co-star Konkona, and Anupam hugging Neena as the two dance together. We also heard Pankaj confessing, "I’ve only done romance once, and it was with the woman who became my wife.”

Episode two of "The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3" will premiere on Netflix on 28th June.

At the moment, the team is leaving no stone unturned to promote their next.

After "Life in a… Metro” and "Ludo", "Metro…In Dino" is the third and last installment in Anurag Basu’s trilogy.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, along with Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basuthe, the romantic entertainer is presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series, and with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.

"Metro…In Dino" is set for a theatrical release on July 4 this year.