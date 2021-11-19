Weekend Hungama: Check The Movies That Are Releasing In The Coming Week Of November
- Here is the list of movies and shows releasing in the second last week of November…
- Get ready to witness the most awaited movies like Dhamaka, Antim, Satyameva Jayate, etc in this blockbuster week!
The second last week of November is definitely going to be a great week for all the movie lovers… Along with the OTT releases of the movies that are released in the theatres earlier, the upcoming week also has a bunch of new movies hitting the theatres. Both in Bollywood and Tollywood, the most awaited movies are ready to entertain us! Along with them, the new shows and movies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video are also ready to make the week turn into a blockbuster one!
So, we Hans India are ready with the list of upcoming movies and shows that are releasing in the theatres and on OTT platforms in the upcoming week… Check out!
First, let us go with the Tollywood and Bollywood movies…
Bollywood
Dhamaka
Release Date: 19th November
Release Platform: Netflix OTT Platform
Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur
Director: Ram Madhvani
Genre: Crime Thriller
Dhamaka' movie shows us the story of a journalist who will work for a TV channel and cover the live events of the terrorist attack that happened in Mumbai. Mrunal Thakur will be seen as his wife in this movie!
Antim: The Final Truth
Release Date: 26th November, 2021
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer
Director: Mahesh Manjrekar
Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'.
Satyameva Jayate 2
Release Date: 25th November, 2021
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: John Abraham in a triple role along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Sahil Vaid, Mohsin Khan, Nora Fatehi and Jass Manak
Director: Milap Zaveri
Going with the plot, John will again be seen in the Police officer role and will raise his voice and fight against injustice and misuse of power.
Bunty Aur Babli 2
Release Date: 19th November, 2021
Release Platform: Theatres
Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh
Director: Varun V Sharma
Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari adapting the name of Bunty Aur Babli start looting money from many people being in disguise and use the name of Bunty and Babli by fooling the Police officers. Thus, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee help the police officers to catch the culprits!
Tollywood
Adbhutam
Release Date: 19th November, 2021
Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Star Cast: Teja Sajja and Shivani Rajsekhar
Director: Mallik
Teja and Shivani fall for each other and chat through their mobiles. But the twist in the tale is unveiled as both of them have the same mobile numbers. After realising it, Teja gets shocked and starts digging into the mystery behind it! Well this interesting point in this unrealistic love story raised the expectations on it.
Most Eligible Bachelor
OTT Release: 19th November, 2021
Release Platform: AHA & Netflix
Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Esha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer
It is all about an NRI who lands in India to get married soon. He meets Pooja Hegde and falls in love with her but she rejects him due to his mentality. Well, you need to watch the movie to know how these two unite at the end!
OKA Chinna Family Story
Release Date: 19th November, 2021
Release Platform: Zee5
Star Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan and Simran
Director: Mahesh Uppala
Drushyam 2
Release Date: 25th November, 2021
Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Star Cast: Venkatesh, Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika and Esther Anil
Director: Jeethu Joseph
It is the sequel of 2014's blockbuster movie Drushyam which showcased how Venkatesh and his family narrowly escapes from the murder case. Now, once again the case is opened and will be re-investigated by the Police. We need to watch how Venkatesh once again protects his family with his intelligence!
Republic
OTT Release Date: 26th November, 2021
Release Platform: ZEE5
Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna.
Director: Deva Katta
This movie already released in the theatres and got the decent talk and will showcase the fight between the collector Panja Abhiram and Minister Ramya Krishna aka Vishaka Vani. Sai Dharam Tej will fight for the welfare of the people!
Romantic
OTT Release Date: 26th November, 2021
Release Platform: AHA
Star cast: Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma
Director: Anil Paduri
This movie is also released in the theatres last month and showcased Akash in a complete awesome way on the big screens. Being a romantic film, it got a decent talk! Let's see how will it be received on the small screens.
Now, let us check out the OTT releases in the coming week… Take a look!
Amazon Prime
November 20
Here Comes the Boom
November 24
• Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3
• Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special
November 26
Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie
Disney+ Hotstar
November 19, 2021
• Cash
• Adhbutam
• Pon Manickavel
November 24, 2021
Marvel Studios Hawkeye
November 25, 2021
The Beatles: Get Back
Netflix
November 19, 2021
• Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N
• Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N
• Dhamaka (2021) N
• Extinct (2021) N
• Hellbound (Season 1) N
• LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons)
• Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar
• Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (2021)
• Procession
• The Mind, Explained (Season 2)
• Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)
November 20, 2021
• Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)
• Here Comes the Boom (2012)
• New World (Season 1) N
November 21, 2021
Undercover (Season 3)
November 22, 2021
• Outlaws / La Leyes de la Frontera (2021)
• Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 4)
• Vita & Virginia (2019)
November 23, 2021
• Jonas Brothers Family Roast (2021)
• Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2)
• Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) N
• The Fastest (Season 1) N
• Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (2021) N
November 24, 2021
• Azzurri – Road to Wembley
• Bruised (2021) N
• EDENS ZERO (New Episodes – Season 2)
• Robin Robin (2021)
• Selling Sunset (Season 4) N
• True Story (Limited Series) N
25 November, 2021
• F is for Family (Season 5) N
• Izla (2021)
• Super Crooks (Season 1) N
26 November, 2021
• A Castle for Christmas (2021) N
• Angele (2021) N
• Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (2021) N
• Light The Night (Season 1) N
• School of Chocolate (Season 1) N
• Spoiled Brats (2021) N
So guys, enjoy these shows and movies in the upcoming week and have a great time!!!