Weekend Hungama: Check The Movies That Are Releasing In The Coming Week Of November

The second last week of November is definitely going to be a great week for all the movie lovers… Along with the OTT releases of the movies that are released in the theatres earlier, the upcoming week also has a bunch of new movies hitting the theatres. Both in Bollywood and Tollywood, the most awaited movies are ready to entertain us! Along with them, the new shows and movies on OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video are also ready to make the week turn into a blockbuster one!

So, we Hans India are ready with the list of upcoming movies and shows that are releasing in the theatres and on OTT platforms in the upcoming week… Check out!

First, let us go with the Tollywood and Bollywood movies…

Bollywood

Dhamaka

Release Date: 19th November

Release Platform: Netflix OTT Platform

Star Cast: Kartik Aaryan and Mrunal Thakur

Director: Ram Madhvani

Genre: Crime Thriller

Dhamaka' movie shows us the story of a journalist who will work for a TV channel and cover the live events of the terrorist attack that happened in Mumbai. Mrunal Thakur will be seen as his wife in this movie!

Antim: The Final Truth

Release Date: 26th November, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahima Makwana, Pragya Jaiswal, Jisshu Sengupta and Nikitin Dheer

Director: Mahesh Manjrekar

Salman Khan will essay the role of a Sikh cop in this action entertainer while his brother-in-law, Aayush Shama will be seen as a deadly gangster. He will essay the role of 'Ruhaliya' and will appear fearless on the big screens. It is being made taking the inspiration from Pravin Tarde's 2018 successful Marathi flick 'Mulshi Pattern'.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Release Date: 25th November, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: John Abraham in a triple role along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni, Gautami Kapoor, Sahil Vaid, Mohsin Khan, Nora Fatehi and Jass Manak

Director: Milap Zaveri

Going with the plot, John will again be seen in the Police officer role and will raise his voice and fight against injustice and misuse of power.

Bunty Aur Babli 2

Release Date: 19th November, 2021

Release Platform: Theatres

Star Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh

Director: Varun V Sharma

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari adapting the name of Bunty Aur Babli start looting money from many people being in disguise and use the name of Bunty and Babli by fooling the Police officers. Thus, Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee help the police officers to catch the culprits!

Tollywood

Adbhutam

Release Date: 19th November, 2021

Release Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Star Cast: Teja Sajja and Shivani Rajsekhar

Director: Mallik

Teja and Shivani fall for each other and chat through their mobiles. But the twist in the tale is unveiled as both of them have the same mobile numbers. After realising it, Teja gets shocked and starts digging into the mystery behind it! Well this interesting point in this unrealistic love story raised the expectations on it.

Most Eligible Bachelor

OTT Release: 19th November, 2021

Release Platform: AHA & Netflix

Star Cast: Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde, Esha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Amit, Pragathi and Sudigali Sudheer

It is all about an NRI who lands in India to get married soon. He meets Pooja Hegde and falls in love with her but she rejects him due to his mentality. Well, you need to watch the movie to know how these two unite at the end!

OKA Chinna Family Story

Release Date: 19th November, 2021

Release Platform: Zee5

Star Cast: Sangeeth Shobhan and Simran

Director: Mahesh Uppala

Drushyam 2

Release Date: 25th November, 2021

Release Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Star Cast: Venkatesh, Meena, Nadhiya, Naresh, Kruthika and Esther Anil

Director: Jeethu Joseph

It is the sequel of 2014's blockbuster movie Drushyam which showcased how Venkatesh and his family narrowly escapes from the murder case. Now, once again the case is opened and will be re-investigated by the Police. We need to watch how Venkatesh once again protects his family with his intelligence!

Republic

OTT Release Date: 26th November, 2021

Release Platform: ZEE5

Star Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishna.

Director: Deva Katta

This movie already released in the theatres and got the decent talk and will showcase the fight between the collector Panja Abhiram and Minister Ramya Krishna aka Vishaka Vani. Sai Dharam Tej will fight for the welfare of the people!

Romantic

OTT Release Date: 26th November, 2021

Release Platform: AHA

Star cast: Akash Puri and Ketika Sharma

Director: Anil Paduri

This movie is also released in the theatres last month and showcased Akash in a complete awesome way on the big screens. Being a romantic film, it got a decent talk! Let's see how will it be received on the small screens.

Now, let us check out the OTT releases in the coming week… Take a look!

Amazon Prime

November 20

Here Comes the Boom

November 24

• Hanna – Amazon Original Series: Season 3

• Do, Re & Mi Holiday Special: Merry Nestivus – Amazon Original Special

November 26

Anni da cane (Dog Years) – Amazon Original Movie

Disney+ Hotstar

November 19, 2021

• Cash

• Adhbutam

• Pon Manickavel

November 24, 2021

Marvel Studios Hawkeye

November 25, 2021

The Beatles: Get Back

Netflix

November 19, 2021

• Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1) N

• Cowboy Bebop (Season 1) N

• Dhamaka (2021) N

• Extinct (2021) N

• Hellbound (Season 1) N

• LEGO Ninjago (Multiple Seasons)

• Little Singham Samundar Ka Sikandar

• Love Me Instead / Beni Çok Sev (2021)

• Procession

• The Mind, Explained (Season 2)

• Tick, Tick… Boom! (2021)

November 20, 2021

• Blown Away: Christmas (Season 1)

• Here Comes the Boom (2012)

• New World (Season 1) N

November 21, 2021

Undercover (Season 3)

November 22, 2021

• Outlaws / La Leyes de la Frontera (2021)

• Transformers: Cyberverse (Season 4)

• Vita & Virginia (2019)

November 23, 2021

• Jonas Brothers Family Roast (2021)

• Masters of the Universe: Revelation (Season 1 – Part 2)

• Reasonable Doubt: A Tale of Two Kidnappings (2021) N

• The Fastest (Season 1) N

• Waffles + Mochi's Holiday Feast (2021) N

November 24, 2021

• Azzurri – Road to Wembley

• Bruised (2021) N

• EDENS ZERO (New Episodes – Season 2)

• Robin Robin (2021)

• Selling Sunset (Season 4) N

• True Story (Limited Series) N

25 November, 2021

• F is for Family (Season 5) N

• Izla (2021)

• Super Crooks (Season 1) N

26 November, 2021

• A Castle for Christmas (2021) N

• Angele (2021) N

• Dig Deeper: The Disappearance of Birgit Meier (2021) N

• Light The Night (Season 1) N

• School of Chocolate (Season 1) N

• Spoiled Brats (2021) N

So guys, enjoy these shows and movies in the upcoming week and have a great time!!!