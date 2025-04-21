Live
Weekly Watchlist: Theatrical & OTT Releases to Catch (April 21–25, 2025)
Explore this week’s top entertainment picks releasing between April 21–25, 2025. Catch exciting theatrical releases like Chaurya Paatam, Sarangapani Jathakam, Gymkhana, and Ground Zero, alongside fresh OTT premieres on Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, and SonyLIV.
Get ready for a cinematic treat as the last week of April brings a mix of action, comedy, drama, and heartfelt storytelling, both in theatres and on your favorite OTT platforms. From gripping crime comedies like Chaurya Paatam and Sarangapani Jathakam, to high-octane thrillers like Ground Zero, and fresh new shows streaming across Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, and more—there's something for everyone to enjoy.
Here's your quick guide to what's releasing this week!
1. Chaurya Paatam
Cast: Indraram, Payal Radha Krishna
Director: Nikhil Gollamari
Producer: Trinadharao Nakkina
A story that explores the meaning behind "stealing" not as a trick, but as a survival choice. What lesson does the hero learn from it? That’s the heart of the film.
2. Sarangapani Jathakam
Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Roopa Koduvayur
Director: Mohan Krishna Indraganti
Can one’s destiny be read from palm lines—or does it lie in their own hands? This film follows a young man caught between belief and love.
3. Gymkhana
Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor
Director: Khalid Rehman
A boxing-based comedy entertainer! Naslen, known for Premala, impresses with his Telugu-speaking skills. Expect laughs, punches, and energy.
4. Ground Zero
Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari
Director: Tejas Prabha Vijay
A high-stakes thriller drama landing in theatres this Friday.
5. Shiva Shambho
Releasing in select theaters including Suryapet Junction
OTT Releases This Week
Jio Hotstar
The Rehearsals (English) – Season 1 – April 21
Star Wars: Yandere (English) – Season 1 – April 23
L2: Empuraan (Telugu) – April 24
Netflix
Bullet Train Explosion (English) – April 23
A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (English) – April 23
You: The Killer – Finale Movie – April 24
Hero of the Week (English) – April 25
Detective Conan (Animation) – April 25
Havoc (English) – April 25
Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Hindi) – April 25
Zee5
Ayyana Mane (Movie) – April 25
SonyLIV
Shirdi Wale Sai Baba (Movie) – April 21