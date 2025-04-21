Weekly Watchlist: Theatrical & OTT Releases to Catch (April 21–25, 2025)

Get ready for a cinematic treat as the last week of April brings a mix of action, comedy, drama, and heartfelt storytelling, both in theatres and on your favorite OTT platforms. From gripping crime comedies like Chaurya Paatam and Sarangapani Jathakam, to high-octane thrillers like Ground Zero, and fresh new shows streaming across Netflix, Jio Hotstar, Zee5, and more—there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's your quick guide to what's releasing this week!

1. Chaurya Paatam

Cast: Indraram, Payal Radha Krishna

Director: Nikhil Gollamari

Producer: Trinadharao Nakkina

A story that explores the meaning behind "stealing" not as a trick, but as a survival choice. What lesson does the hero learn from it? That’s the heart of the film.

2. Sarangapani Jathakam

Cast: Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Roopa Koduvayur

Director: Mohan Krishna Indraganti

Can one’s destiny be read from palm lines—or does it lie in their own hands? This film follows a young man caught between belief and love.

3. Gymkhana

Cast: Naslen K. Gafoor

Director: Khalid Rehman

A boxing-based comedy entertainer! Naslen, known for Premala, impresses with his Telugu-speaking skills. Expect laughs, punches, and energy.

4. Ground Zero

Cast: Emraan Hashmi, Sai Tamhankar, Zoya Hussain, Mukesh Tiwari

Director: Tejas Prabha Vijay

A high-stakes thriller drama landing in theatres this Friday.

5. Shiva Shambho

Releasing in select theaters including Suryapet Junction

OTT Releases This Week

Jio Hotstar

The Rehearsals (English) – Season 1 – April 21

Star Wars: Yandere (English) – Season 1 – April 23

L2: Empuraan (Telugu) – April 24

Netflix

Bullet Train Explosion (English) – April 23

A Tragedy Foretold: Flight 3054 (English) – April 23

You: The Killer – Finale Movie – April 24

Hero of the Week (English) – April 25

Detective Conan (Animation) – April 25

Havoc (English) – April 25

Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins (Hindi) – April 25

Zee5

Ayyana Mane (Movie) – April 25

SonyLIV

Shirdi Wale Sai Baba (Movie) – April 21



