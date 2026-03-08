Welcome 4 scripting begins; Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar set to reunite

Mumbai: Bollywood’s popular comedy franchise “Welcome” is set to expand further as work has begun on the fourth instalment of the series. Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala has reportedly initiated scripting for “Welcome 4”, with the film expected to reunite fan-favourite actors Paresh Rawal, Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in their iconic roles.

According to reports, the development comes even as the third instalment of the franchise, titled “Welcome to the Jungle”, nears completion. The upcoming film has only one song left to be shot and is scheduled to hit theatres on June 26. While the third part is approaching its final stage of production, the makers have already started planning the next chapter of the comedy series.

Sources close to the production revealed that the script for “Welcome 4” is currently in an advanced stage of writing. The new film is expected to bring back the beloved characters of Uday Shetty, Majnu Bhai and Dr Ghungroo, which became hugely popular with audiences after the release of the original “Welcome” in 2007 and its sequel “Welcome Back” in 2015.

The makers are reportedly developing the storyline in a way that the three characters are organically woven into a completely fresh plot. The film will introduce a new narrative and fresh comic conflicts while retaining the charm that made the earlier instalments memorable for fans of the franchise.





Interestingly, Paresh Rawal will also appear in “Welcome to the Jungle”, the third film in the series. However, he will not reprise his famous role of Dr Ghungroo in that instalment and will instead portray a different character. The fourth film is expected to bring back the classic trio in their iconic roles once again.





The “Welcome” franchise has remained one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy series, largely due to the chemistry between the lead characters and its memorable comic moments. With the possibility of the original trio returning together on screen, expectations among fans are likely to rise for the fourth instalment.