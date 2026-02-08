‘What’s Up Naresh’ kickstarts promotions

Kavya Kalyanram, who won hearts with Balagam, has teamed up with Kotha Poradu fame Anvesh Michael for an upcoming romantic entertainer titled What’s Up Naresh. Touted as one of the most pleasant love stories of the year, the film is written and directed by CV Vishal and produced by Bhagya Laxmi Chinta under the CVV Cinema banner. The makers have officially kick-started promotions by unveiling the first look and first glimpse of the film.

The title itself has sparked curiosity, while the first-look poster sets a warm, breezy, feel-good tone. Anvesh Michael appears as Naresh, bringing a rooted and natural charm to the character, while Kavya Kalyanram, as Sarika, looks cheerful yet emotionally grounded, hinting at a heartfelt slice-of-life romance.

The first glimpse opens on a light-hearted yet relatable note, featuring a humorous conversation about marriage and dowry. In the scene, Naresh casually declares that he expects nothing less than ₹8 crore and is willing to wait as long as needed, adding a quirky comic twist. The glimpse then moves into Naresh’s everyday life, offering a grounded portrayal of his world before culminating at a beachside moment where Sarika greets him, setting the emotional tone for the story. The makers have announced that the second glimpse will be released on Valentine’s Day.

The film also promises a vibrant road-trip narrative to Gokarna, supported by music from the in-form Smaran Sai. Cinematography by Vedaraman Sankaran and editing by Viplav add to the contemporary urban aesthetic of the project.

With its soft romance, humour, and youthful storytelling, What’s Up Naresh is shaping up to be a refreshing rom-com that audiences can look forward to.