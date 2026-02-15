‘What’s Up Naresh’ new glimpse showcases a fresh take on modern romance

Youthful romantic comedies continue to strike a chord with audiences, and the upcoming Telugu film What’s Up Naresh is shaping up to join that successful league. The film brings together Kavya Kalyanram of Balagam fame and Anvesh Michael, known for Kotha Poradu, in a youthful rom-com produced by Bhagya Laxmi Chinta under the CVV Cinema banner and directed by CV Vishal.

After the first glimpse introduced the protagonist’s family setting, marriage expectations, and his first encounter with the female lead, the makers have now unveiled the second glimpse on Valentine’s Day, offering a deeper and more emotionally grounded look at the love story. This new preview shifts focus to a mature interaction between the lead pair, who meet through a dating app and open up about their past during a coffee date.

What starts as a light, humorous exchange gradually moves into more serious territory, touching upon caste, relationships, and the complexities of modern love. The glimpse then flows into moments that reflect the evolving bond between the characters, giving audiences a warm and charming preview of their romantic journey. Kavya Kalyanram and Anvesh Michael appear naturally cast, sharing an easy, believable chemistry that adds authenticity to the narrative.

The glimpse is elevated by Smaran Sai’s soothing background score, with special appreciation for the song “Ayomayamga Saaguthunna…”, which stands out for its classical depth and emotional intensity. With editing by Viplav Nyshadam and cinematography by Vedaraman Sankaran, What’s Up Naresh is shaping up as a refreshing, feel-good romantic entertainer, with more updates expected soon.