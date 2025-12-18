Why celebrities knocking Delhi HC door to protect their digital identity!

In recent years, India’s film celebrities have begun fighting a new kind of battle — not on screen, but online. With the rapid rise of social media, deepfakes, morphed visuals, fake endorsements and misleading content, actors are increasingly turning to the courts to protect their personality rights. The latest to do so is Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan, who recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection against the unauthorised use of his name, image and likeness on digital platforms.

The court responded by directing social media platforms and online intermediaries to remove objectionable content once specific details are submitted by Pawan Kalyan. At the same time, the court clarified an important point: individuals seeking urgent takedown of such content must first approach the concerned platforms before seeking judicial intervention. This follows a growing legal pattern seen in similar cases filed by actors like Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR in the past.

What stands out, however, is not just the rise in such petitions, but the consistent choice of the Delhi High Court over regional courts in Andhra Pradesh or Telangana. This has sparked public curiosity, but legal experts point to clear reasons behind the trend. Over the years, the Delhi High Court has emerged as a key forum for personality-rights and digital content cases. With prior experience handling multiple celebrity petitions, the court is known for delivering swift, structured and consistent orders that have nationwide applicability.

Another practical reason lies in jurisdictional efficiency. Most global social media companies and digital intermediaries have their India headquarters, compliance teams or legal representatives based in or connected to Delhi. Orders passed by the Delhi High Court are therefore easier to implement and monitor across platforms.

Additionally, many of India’s leading law firms and specialised legal teams dealing with intellectual property and personality rights operate out of Delhi, making the legal process smoother for high-profile individuals.

As courts continue to underline the seriousness of online misuse, the message is clear: digital freedom does not mean digital lawlessness. For fans and content creators, the growing legal action serves as a warning that unauthorised use of celebrity images and identities can carry serious consequences. With awareness rising, more actors are expected to follow this legal route, marking a decisive shift in how stardom is protected in the digital age.