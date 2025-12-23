  1. Home
Revenue minister directs swift redressal of public grievances

  • Created On:  23 Dec 2025 11:15 AM IST
Revenue minister directs swift redressal of public grievances
Tirupati: Stamps and Registration Minister Anagani Satya Prasad said the state government is giving high priority to the Public Grievance Redressal System (PGRS) and directed officials to ensure speedy solutions to issues raised by applicants. The minister participated in the PGRS programme at the DistrictCollectorate on Monday along with District Collector Dr S Venkateswar. Speaking on the occasion, he said people who submit applications seeking solutions to their problems should get timely responses. Applicants personally submitted petitions to the minister, who patientlyheard their grievances and assured them of appropriate action.

Later, the minister, along with the District Collector and District Revenue Officer G Narasimhulu, inspected the PGRS counters set up at the Collectorate. Subsequently, the minister and the District Collector released posters on cybercrime control and awareness. The minister cautioned people, especially youth, to be alert about rising cybercrimes and online gaming app frauds. He also advised women and students to be careful about financial frauds and cyber harassment through online platforms.

The District Collector said the district administration, in coordination with the police department, is conducting extensive awareness campaigns to prevent cybercrimes. Officials advised the public to immediately report any cyber fraud to the 1930 helpline number. District Women and Child Welfare Officer Vasantha Bai, Nodal Officer Vasanthi, One Stop Centre (OSC) Administrator Sujatha, and others attendedthe programme.

Public Grievance Redressal Systemcybercrime awarenessTirupati CollectorateAnagani Satya Prasad1930 helpline
