Docs save life in high-risk emergency surgery

Bhadrachalam: In a remarkable example of timely medical intervention in the public healthcare system, doctors at a government hospital in Bhadradri -Kothagudem district saved the life of a migrant worker who was brought in with a critical injury following a suicide attempt, officials said on Monday.

The patient, identified as Bishal Tamang, a native of West Bengal who runs a small food stall near the Kothagudem bus stand, was shifted for emergency care after sustaining a severe injury about two weeks ago.

Given the seriousness of his condition, he was initially being moved to a tertiary hospital in Warangal.

However, based on information received from the family, ENT specialist Dr Ravi Babu intervened and performed an emergency surgical procedure at the Palvancha Government Hospital itself. Officials said the surgery, usually conducted at a super-specialty facility, was carried out during the critical “golden hour” with the support of the Palvancha hospital staff. After the procedure, the patient was shifted to the ICU at Bhadrachalam Government Hospital, where he was under close observation and treatment for nearly two weeks.

He was discharged on Saturday after his condition stabilised.

Addressing a press conference at the Bhadrachalam hospital, District Collector Jitesh Patil commended the doctors and medical staff for their professionalism and courage.

He said the successful outcome demonstrated the growing strength of government healthcare services in the district, even at community-level hospitals. The Collector also praised the ICU team at Bhadrachalam for their round-the-clock care.

Bhadrachalam MLA Dr Tellam Venkata Rao said the case reflected what government doctors could achieve when given administrative support and confidence.

He lauded Dr Ravi Babu and the entire medical team for undertaking a complex and high-risk procedure under challenging circumstances.

Several doctors, including Dr Ravi Babu, Dr Ram Prasad, Dr Somaraju Dora, Dr Prasad, Dr Ramakrishna, Dr Mallesh, Dr Nikhita, Dr Koundinya and Dr Tejaswi, along with nursing and paramedical staff, were felicitated for their efforts.

The patient and his wife expressed gratitude to the doctors and hospital staff for saving his life, officials added.