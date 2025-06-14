‘Wild Breath’ proves content is king, not heroes: Actor Sivaji Raja

Popular actor Sivaji Raja said that if the content is good, even small films can achieve great success and heroes are not necessary. Production house Samhit Entertainments, which previously produced a notable film like 'Revu', has now announced another intriguing movie titled 'Wild Breath' on the occasion of young producer Parvataneni Rambabu’s birthday. The film is directed by Harinath Puli and produced by Parvataneni Rambabu along with Dr. Murali Chand Ginjupalli.

The first look poster of 'Wild Breath' was launched by actor Sivaji Raja at a program held at the Hyderabad Film Chamber. Producers Tummalapalli Ramasathyanarayana and Prasanna Kumar were present as guests, along with several journalists.

Actor Sivaji Raja said, “I have close media friends since the beginning of my career. I’m happy that my friend Parvataneni Rambabu is producing 'Wild Breath'. Many short films with good content are succeeding recently. The title and first look poster are excellent. Wishing Rambabu a happy birthday and hoping he produces many more films. Director Harinath Puli will definitely make a name for himself. Stars are not necessary; if the story is strong, the audience will support it.”

Producer Prasanna Kumar added, “Happy birthday to Parvataneni Rambabu. I'm glad to launch the first look of 'Wild Breath' on his birthday. Like BA Raju garu, who earned a good name among media friends as a producer, Rambabu too should rise. Director Harinath Puli is young and determined—he will succeed.”

Producer Tummalapalli Ramasathyanarayana said, “Our friend Rambabu, who once asked us questions as a journalist, is now producing 'Wild Breath'. He has already made a good film like 'Revu' and I hope 'Wild Breath' will also be a success.”

Producer Parvataneni Rambabu expressed, “Today, on my birthday, I feel blessed by the support of my media and close friends. My co-producer Dr. Murali Ginjupalli has placed full trust in me, and I aim to deliver a film that earns him a good name. I recently met Honorable CM Chandrababu and shared about 'Wild Breath'. Actor Sivaji Raja immediately accepted our invitation. I thank all those who supported me.”

Director Harinath Puli said, “Thank you to our producers for this opportunity. 'Wild Breath' is a suspense thriller. Shooting is almost complete, and post-production is underway. More updates will follow soon.”

Media friends including Shiva Mallala, Narayana Raju, Hemasunder, Kesava, Shaktimaan, Radhakrishna, and Murthy Mallala attended the event, cut the cake, and wished Parvataneni Rambabu a happy birthday.