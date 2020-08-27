Will Jayam Ravi's film be the next major release on OTT?

A hat-trick of hits has made the next film of Tamil hero Jayam Ravi – Bhoomi – a much-expected one. The film too, had an original release schedule of May 2020, which could not be possible owing to the pandemic. The 40-year-old star, who started off as a child artiste in Telugu films which were helmed by his father 'Editor' Mohan, back in the 1990s, began his adult phase in 2002 with another Telugu remake ' Jayam' which is attached to his name and his present identity in Chennai film circles.

With his senior colleague Suriya being the first Tamil hero to enter the OTT space with his self-produced ' Soorarai Potru', there were speculations that his ' Bhoomi' too would follow the same path. After all, the trailer on YouTube was noticed for its fast-cut presentation. Niddhi Agerwal, a recent sensation in southern cinema is pairing with Ravi.

Yet, the director Lakshman has not confirmed anything as of present on this issue. While he agrees that editing and dubbing of the portions completed till now is over, the film still has work equal to five days of shooting, he affirms. So, one has to wait till the film is canned in full for knowing further, how it will get exhibited worldwide.