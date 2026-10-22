Will the viewers prefer paid streaming over piracy?

The digital rights of the film Ramayana will reportedly explore the possibility of a pay-per-view model on JioHotstar after its theatrical run. The venture is expected to provide an additional revenue stream for the ambitious production, despite challenges with digital piracy.

Unlike traditional over-the-top (OTT) streaming services, which allow viewers to watch films with existing subscriptions, a pay-per-view model would require users to make an extra payment to view a chosen film. In the case of Ramayana , the main uncertainty concerns whether its massive star power and mythology-driven appeal will be enough to encourage viewers to spend more money on watching the film at home.

The film’s scale and star power could pay off, drawing viewers to a legal source to watch the epic on their TVs or mobile phones. However, figuring out the price is likely to be crucial, as too steep a charge and some viewers who cannot afford it will turn to piracy or simply wait for the film to enter regular OTT subscriptions.

The challenge of unauthorised copies is likely to be even more acute for big-budget Indian films. Illegal uploads often appear online shortly after a film’s premiere, threatening to damage its earnings. Thus, preventing copyright violations and quickly removing such content would be extremely important if the reported plan comes to fruition.

The proposed pay-per-view model could be good for business if the price is right. Aside from being attractive to the target audience, it will help to maximise revenues, ensuring that the budget-heavy production generates sufficient returns. Despite apparent risks, Ramayana ’s makers have an opportunity to benefit massively from the bold approach, striking a balance between keeping the price reasonable and profitable. The suggested format is a reported possibility rather than an official announcement, meaning that it is likely to be a closely-watched trial for Indian cinema’s future.