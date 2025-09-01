Worldwide Box Office: Param Sundari hits ₹43 cr in just 3 days, outshines Dhadak 2’s total collection

Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's romantic comedy Param Sundari is getting its feet wet in the box office following an unsteady beginning. Audience and critics have responded to it with a mildly positive reception. The film is slowly building on the word-of-mouth phenomenon and is seeing an increase in the number of viewers especially in the US market.

Box Office Update

Janhvi Kapoor Sidharth film earned Rs10.25 gross in India which is an increase of 11% from the previous day and a whopping 40% more than the opening day on Friday. This brings the film's debut weekend's domestic revenues at Rs26.75 million net (Rs32 crore gross).

Trade sources suggest that the film is performing fairly well abroad, particularly within markets like the US and the UK, markets in which Indian family romances and dramas are likely to be popular. The overseas collections are estimated to be around $1.1 million (approximately 11 crore) making the total Param Sundari worldwide earnings around ₹43 cr box office collection.

This means that Param Sundari has already surpassed worldwide earnings for the entire run that were earned Param Sundari vs Dhadak 2. with Sidhant Chaurvedi and Triptii Dimri. Param Sundari crosses ₹36 crore at the worldwide box office on day 3. But it is well behind the record-breaking figures from Saiyaara that was which was released in July. It is a Yash Raj Films romance, featuring the newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has surpassed the Rs117 crore mark in only three days, and is continuing its upward trajectory to surpass Rs570 crore.

In the case of Param Sundari movie business is now to sustain momentum in the weekdays beginning with its first Monday.

About the Film

Tushar Jalota's film Param Sundari, produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock flicks, is across-cultural love story. It blends in ultramodern technology and mortal connections. The movie, which also stars Sanjay Kapoor, Renji Panicker, Siddhartha Shankar, and Abhishek Banerjee, features the lead brace in vital places.