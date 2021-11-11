Yaaneea Bharadwaj is a very happy 'Chhorrii'

Yaaneea Bharadwaj, who made a mark in the series 'Made In Heaven', will soon be seen in the horror film 'Chhorrii'. The appreciation for the recently released teaser of the film has left the actress overwhelmed.

Talking about the response to the teaser, she says, "I am so glad to see the amount of love people have showered on the teaser of 'Chhorrii', it feels great to see all your hard work being appreciated.

I personally had a great time on the sets, working for an Abundantia film."

Commenting about her experience of shooting the film, the actress adds, "During our shoot schedule of about 25 days in Bhopal, we had so much fun because the entire crew and team, from Vishal Furia sir to Mita ma'am, Nushrratt and everyone was really sweet fun to be around. And the best part was the food, we all used to look forward to the food breaks between our shoots because the food on the sets was so yummy."

"I am really excited for everyone to watch the film and give it as much love as they have given to the teaser till now.

I am very scared of horror films myself but I had an amazing time shooting for this one and I am sure the audience will enjoy watching it equally as much," she concludes.