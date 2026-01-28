Yadhu Vamsee announces open casting call to discover fresh Telugu female talent

Building on the strong critical acclaim and awards-driven journey of Committee Kurrollu, filmmaker Yadhu Vamsee has announced an open casting call for his upcoming project, aiming to discover a young female performer between the ages of 18 and 25. The initiative seeks to provide aspiring actresses a genuine entry into Telugu cinema through a merit-based, performance-focused selection process.

Yadhu Vamsee made a confident and impactful debut with Committee Kurrollu, a film widely appreciated for its rooted storytelling, social relevance, and emotional depth. Since its release, the film has earned significant recognition, including top honours at the Gaddar Telangana Film Awards, international accolades at the Gulf Academy Movie Awards (GAMA) in Dubai, and a prestigious nomination for Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). These milestones have firmly established Vamsee as a filmmaker with a distinct voice and a commitment to meaningful cinema.

With his next venture, the director is shifting focus from accolades to nurturing new talent. The casting call is specifically looking for a young woman who naturally embodies confidence, playfulness, and cultural rootedness. Rather than prioritising glamour or prior industry exposure, the emphasis is on expressive ability, emotional intelligence, and an authentic connection to Telugu identity.

This initiative reflects the creative philosophy that defined Committee Kurrollu: stories rooted in local realities yet resonating universally. Backed by Pink Elephant Pictures, the project underlines a sincere effort to strengthen content-driven Telugu cinema and open doors for fresh, deserving voices.