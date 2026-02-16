Yamini ER makes debut as lead in heroine-centric film ‘Queen’

Renowned social media influencer Yamini ER is all set to make her debut as a leading actress under the direction of young filmmaker Rathan Rishi, who previously earned recognition for his films Uttara and Artist. For his third project, Rathan Rishi is helming a heroine-centric film titled Queen, with Yamini ER in the lead role.

The film is being produced under the One Circle Films banner. Well-known actors Kalakeya Prabhakar and Ajay Ghosh will be seen in antagonist roles. Adding further intrigue, the makers are reportedly in talks with a popular 1990s hero for a special and impactful role as the heroine’s father.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, the team unveiled the title glimpse of Queen, instantly creating curiosity. The glimpse hints at a contemporary love story rooted in today’s social realities. It presents the idea that while some love stories are etched in stone or remembered through monuments like the Taj Mahal, this story transforms love into a new kind of law—one that can change society itself.

Visuals in the glimpse reference the Indian Constitution, RTI Act, people-centric governance, and the concept of an “Act of Love,” suggesting a powerful narrative with a social and legal backbone. Director Rathan Rishi aims to tell an inspiring story of a young woman who fights to give legal recognition to her beloved’s dream and helps turn it into reality.

The film is currently progressing with regular shooting, and Queen is already shaping up to be one of the most intriguing heroine-driven projects in recent times.