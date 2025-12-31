Yash Rangineni shines as actor with powerful performance in ‘Champion’

Yash Rangineni has long been recognized by Telugu cinema audiences as a producer with a keen eye for meaningful storytelling and refined cinematic sensibilities. Under his Big Ben Cinemas banner, he has consistently backed content-driven films that balance artistic merit with audience appeal. His production debut, Pelli Choopulu, starring his nephew Vijay Deverakonda, emerged as a landmark success—winning a National Award, achieving commercial blockbuster status, and earning a reputation as a modern classic in Telugu cinema.

Building on that success, Yash Rangineni went on to produce films such as Dorasani, Dear Comrade, ABCD, Annapurna Photo Studio, and Bhaag Saale. Each of these projects reflected his preference for strong narratives and socially relevant themes, firmly establishing him as a producer driven by vision rather than formula.

Now, Yash Rangineni is making a notable mark in front of the camera. His latest film, Champion, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Pradeep Advaitham, marks a significant phase in his acting journey. Set in a gripping period backdrop and headlined by Roshan Meka, the film features Yash in a well-crafted and emotionally rich role.

In Champion, Yash Rangineni portrays Veeraiah, an uneducated yet idealistic rural man who becomes a voice for the oppressed and marginalized. His performance stands out for its restraint and authenticity, relying more on silence, body language, and subtle expressions than overt dramatics. Veeraiah’s quiet strength and moral resolve are conveyed with remarkable depth, earning widespread appreciation.

With Champion running successfully in theatres, Yash Rangineni’s seamless transition from producer to actor underscores his versatility and deep-rooted understanding of cinema, both behind the scenes and on screen.