Yashoda Making Video: Samatha Is Seen Performing Stunts Giving Her Blood And Sweat…

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actress Samantha is all set to treat all her fans and movie buffs with the Yashoda movie in the second week of November… A few days back, this ace actress unveiled the details of her health condition and dropped a touching post on social media. She received support from most of her co-stars. Off late, the makers of the Yashoda movie shared the making video of an action sequence and showcased Sam performing her stunts with much sweat!



Along with sharing the video, the makers also wrote, "Behind the enthralling Action Sequences of #Yashoda, @YannickBen2 gives insights about @Samanthaprabhu2's grit & much more https://youtu.be/xM5BdrzER0A #Yashoda #YashodaTheMovie".

The making video showcased how Samantha followed each and every detail of her action director and performed the stunts awesomely!

Sam also replied to the post and praised her action director… "Nothing but the best when it's with you @YannickBen2 #YashodaOnNov11th Hope you guys like".

Going with the earlier trailer, it starts off with Samantha taking part in Dibya's baby shower function and starts to experience her beautiful pregnancy journey. But actually, she is picked as a surrogate mother by the EVA agency. Taking an advantage of her poor background, EVA agency which is being run by Varalakshmi Sarathkumar targeted Samantha asking her to be a surrogate mother. She meets a few more ladies there who are been trapped in the same way and they are told that the babies whom they deliver will lead a happy and rich life. But suddenly after Samantha experiences some doubtful sequences, she decides to find out the mystery behind the EVA agency. So, she faces some intense action sequences and even gets hurt too. So, we need to wait and watch how she will manage to escape from the EVA agency and chase the mystery behind it.

Kollywood's ace actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen as 'Madhubala' in this most-awaited movie and she is the antagonist. This new-age thriller is being directed by filmmaker duo Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan and is produced by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad under the Sridevi Movies banner. Yashoda movie will be having a new-age plot and is being made in total 5 languages, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

Casting Details Of Yashoda:

• Samantha as Yashoda

• Unni Mukundan as Gautham

• Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Madhubala

• Rao Ramesh

• Murali Sharma

• Sampath Raj

• Shatru

• Madhurima

• Divya Sripada

• Kalpika Ganesh

• Priyanka Sharma

• Rajiv Kumar Aneja

Speaking about other projects of Samantha, she is part of Shaakuntalam and Kushi movies in Tollywood. Sam is also part of Citadel and the Hollywood film Arrangements of Love movies.

Yashoda movie will hit the big screens on 11th November, 2022…

Well, speaking about Samantha's health condition, she shared a post on her Twitter page… Take a look!

This tweet reads, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don't always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can't handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery.

I love you…

THIS TOO SHALL PASS".

She is diagnosed with auto-immune condition called Myositis and is presently taking treatment to get recovered. She is also seen with saline in the pic!