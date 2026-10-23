Yogi Babu’s ‘Singaram’ trailer promises a tale about the rise of a downtrodden man from an oppressed community

Chennai: The makers of director K.V. Kathirvelu's upcoming comedy and family entertainer ‘Singaram’, featuring actor Yogi Babu in the lead, on Friday, released a humourous and hard-hitting trailer that promised a film that would be both entertaining and at the same time, meaningful.

The film is slated to hit screens worldwide on October 30 this year.

For the unaware, Singaram's director Kathirvelu is best known for having directed ‘Rajavamsam’.

The film, which has music by Sam C.S, has been produced jointly by A.S. Ramana Balaji and Padmavathi Gandhi under the banner of Raack Productions.

The trailer released shows Singaram (Yogi Babu) as a member of the nomadic tribe, Narikuravars. Singaram travels with his family and group from place to place, selling beads and birds that they have hunted. The story revolves around the developments that take place when his group arrives at one particular village, which they mistake to be a peaceful one.

The trailer shows the difficulties the people of the group face as they do not have any government authorised identification. Without identity, they are refused government benefits meant for the poor and the downtrodden. They are also looked down upon by the villagers and humiliated. It is under these circumstances that a seasoned observer suggests to Singaram that he needs to have power to change this situation. What he does to attain power and how he changes the perception that people have of those belonging to his group is what the film is all about.

Yogi Babu, who has been entertaining audiences in Tamil cinema with his distinctive style of comedy, plays the lead role in the film. Alongside him, actors Vela Ramamoorthy, M.S. Bhaskar, Maria Vincent, Charms, Aarthi Ganesh, Manobala, Kalki, Marimuthu, Padava Gopi, Sendrayan, T.S.R., Deepa Shankar, Sabitha Rai, Java Sundaresan and K.M. Ganeshkar are seen in pivotal roles.

The central theme of the film will revolve Yogi Babu's character and the manner in which he confronts the oppression that he faces. The film will be about the challenges he faces in his life and how he gains the courage to determine his own life.

Through a screenplay that blends comedy with emotionally moving moments, the film, sources say, will portray the journey of a man who fights for his rights and self-respect.

Focusing on the problems encountered in everyday life and the determination required to overcome them, ‘Singaram’ has been crafted to offer audiences a meaningful message along with entertainment, they add.

The film boasts of a sound technical team. Cinematography for the film has been handled by the very gifted cinematographer, Prasanna S. Kumar, while music is by the master of background score, Sam C.S. Lawrence Kishore has been assigned the responsibility of editing the film, while Gururaj has handled the film's art direction.



