Yuvraj Singh Biopic Titled ‘Six Sixes’

The much-anticipated biopic of Indian cricket legend Yuvraj Singh has officially been titled ‘Six Sixes.’ The announcement was made by T-Series Films, one of Bollywood's leading production companies, on August 20, 2024, through their social media platforms, including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). This biopic will chronicle Yuvraj Singh’s incredible journey from cricket stardom to a courageous battle against cancer.

Yuvraj Singh, known for his explosive batting and match-winning performances, has etched his name in cricket history. The biopic, ‘Six Sixes,’ will showcase his struggle and triumphs both on and off the field. The title refers to his iconic moment during the 2007 T20 World Cup, where he hit six consecutive sixes in a single over against England's Stuart Broad, a feat that remains unforgettable in cricket history. This achievement played a crucial role in India's victory in the T20 World Cup.

T-Series Films, under the leadership of Bhushan Kumar, will be producing this biopic, along with producer Ravi Bhagchandka. Bhushan Kumar is known for backing successful films like Kabir Singh and Animal, both directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ravi Bhagchandka, who was a partner in the production of the 2017 Sachin Tendulkar documentary Sachin: A Billion Dreams, brings his experience of depicting cricket legends to the project.

https://x.com/TSeries/status/1825737019009712413

The film promises to capture Yuvraj Singh's life story, from his early days in cricket to becoming a World Cup hero and a symbol of resilience after defeating cancer. It will also delve into his contributions to India’s 2011 World Cup victory and his inspiring return to cricket post his battle with cancer in 2012.

Since the announcement, the biopic has generated significant buzz on social media. Photos of Yuvraj Singh with the film's producers, shared alongside the announcement, have gone viral, sparking widespread discussion and anticipation for the film. Fans are eagerly awaiting the recreation of Yuvraj's most iconic moments, especially the unforgettable six sixes.

According to a report, ‘Six Sixes’ will not only focus on Yuvraj's cricketing milestones but also explore his personal challenges, especially his battle against cancer and his comeback to the cricketing world. The film aims to provide an inspiring narrative of how Yuvraj overcame adversity to become a symbol of hope and determination for millions.