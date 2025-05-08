Yuzvendra Chahal applauds RJ Mahvash on ‘Pyar, Paisa, Profit’ success

Amazon MX Player’s latest youth-centric series Pyar, Paisa, Profit is making waves just days after its release, resonating strongly with Gen Z and millennial viewers. Blending romance, ambition, and the volatile world of venture capital, the show delivers a dynamic story that's both relatable and riveting.

The series marks the acting debut of popular radio personality RJ Mahvash, who has been garnering praise for her role as Garima—a determined young woman chasing success and love in the competitive startup ecosystem of Mumbai. Her performance has quickly caught the public’s eye, including that of Indian cricket star Yuzvendra Chahal.

Taking to Instagram, Chahal shared his support by posting the series' poster and writing, “Congratulations @rj.mahvash, proud of you.” The endorsement sent fans into a frenzy and added further buzz to the show’s rising popularity.

Pyar, Paisa, Profit features a talented ensemble cast including Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Riddhi Kumar, and Ashish Raghav. Inspired by Durjoy Dutta’s bestselling novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall in Love, the show explores the ambitions and emotional entanglements of four young professionals striving for success in Mumbai’s cutthroat venture capital world. The series is helmed by director Prashant Singh and produced by Inspire Films, with Dutta co-creating the project alongside Sumrit Shahi.

Now streaming exclusively on Amazon MX Player, the series is available to watch for free across all devices, including mobile apps, Fire TV, and the Amazon shopping app.