Zain Durrani compares acting to a never-ending competitive exam

Actor Zain Durrani recently opened up about the challenges of making it in Bollywood, likening the experience to constantly being tested. In a candid chat with IANS, Zain shared, “Being an actor in the Hindi film industry is like preparing for competitive exams every single day. Whether you land a job or not, there’s always another test waiting.”

Zain, who has carved a niche for himself with selective and meaningful roles, reflected on the emotional toll rejections can have. “You don’t start with the ability to handle rejections. You learn by facing them repeatedly. You might be perfect for one role and not even be considered for another,” he explained.

Maintaining emotional balance is key, according to the actor. “If you keep your head in the right place, you develop a thick skin. But it shouldn’t be so thick that it robs you of your vulnerability and sensitivity — those are an actor’s biggest assets.”

Recalling a tough phase during the COVID-19 lockdown, Zain admitted he had moments of doubt about continuing in the profession. “There was a time I questioned everything, but then Bell Bottom came along, and that changed everything for me,” he said.

With the industry now embracing OTT platforms, fresh voices, and unique storytelling, Zain remains optimistic. “The film world is evolving to accommodate more talent. We’ll all find our space under the sun,” he added.

Zain’s latest film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, directed by Santosh Singh, co-stars Shanaya Kapoor and Vikrant Massey. A romantic comedy inspired by Ruskin Bond’s short story The Eyes Have It, the film is produced by Mansi and Varun Bagla under Zee Studios and Mini Films.