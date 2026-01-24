‘Zamana’ clears censor, set for Jan 30 theatrical release

The upcoming crime thriller Zamana has completed all censor formalities and is gearing up for a theatrical release on January 30. The film has been awarded a UA certificate by the censor board, paving the way for its grand release. Starring Surya Srinivas and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead roles, Zamana marks the directorial debut of Bhaskar Jakkula and is produced by Tejaswi Adapa.

The film has already generated positive buzz following its recently held grand trailer launch, with audiences and industry insiders responding favourably to its intense premise and fresh narrative style. The makers describe Zamana as a gripping crime thriller built around a strong and distinctive concept, promising edge-of-the-seat entertainment with unexpected twists and turns.

Director Bhaskar Jakkula is said to have crafted a tight screenplay that keeps viewers engaged from start to finish. The film unit is confident that its engaging storytelling and relatable themes will appeal to audiences across age groups.

Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s Old City, Zamana reflects the mindset and challenges of today’s younger generation, blending realism with high entertainment value. Swathi Kashyap and Zara play key supporting roles.

The film is being released on a grand scale by Achibabu under the MG Movies banner. The technical crew includes cinematographer Jagan A, editor MR Varma—whose editing is expected to be a major highlight—and music director Keshav Kiran.