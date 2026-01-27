‘Zamana’ gears up for Jan 30 release; grand pre-release event held

The upcoming Telugu film Zamana, starring Surya Srinivas and Sanjeev Kumar in the lead roles, is gearing up for its theatrical release on January 30. Directed by debutant Bhaskar Jakkula and produced by Tejaswi Adapa, the film recently held a grand pre-release event that drew attention from film circles and media alike. Young hero Akash Puri graced the occasion as the chief guest, lending his support to the team.

Speaking at the event, Akash Puri praised the trailer of Zamana, calling it impressive and concept-driven. He expressed confidence that the crime thriller, packed with intense and thrilling elements, would resonate with audiences and bring recognition to the entire team.

Director Bhaskar Jakkula described Zamana as a refreshing thriller with strong entertainment value and unexpected twists. Thanking producer Tejaswi Adapa for trusting him with his debut, Bhaskar sought the audience’s support to make the film a success. Music director Kesava Kiran echoed similar sentiments, lauding the gripping screenplay and expressing optimism about the film’s impact.

Lead actors Surya Srinivas and Sanjeev Kumar stated that Zamana is a sincere and hard-working effort made with faith and dedication. Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad’s old city, the film reflects the mindset of today’s youth and blends contemporary storytelling with engaging entertainment.

The film also stars Swathi Kashyap and Zara, with cinematography by Jagan A and editing by M.R. Varma.