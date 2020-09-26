Zee Telugu's Nagabhairavi Title Song Out

Nagabhairavi zee Telugu serial: A new daily soap titled Nagabhairavi is all set to entertain Zee Telugu audience this festive season. The fantasy drama stars Muddha Mandaram fame Pawon and Yashmi Gowda as leads while Gundamma Katha fame Kalki Raja and Ashwini play pivotal roles. The promo has created a great deal of buzz since the launch and the serial is likely to the hit the television screens very soon.

The title song of the show was shot in Ramanaidu studios last month i.e August 2020. Sung by Mangli Raave Bhairavi song features evergreen actress Ramya Krishnan along with Pawon, Yashmi Gowda, Kalki Raja and Ashwini. Ramya Krishnan looks stunning in a gold kanjeevaram saree. Zee Telugu has unveiled this title song which showcases the plotline of the serial. Notably, Ramajogaya Sastry, the melody of poetry has penned the lyrics that has been composed by 'Geeta Govindam' fame music director Gopi Sundar.



