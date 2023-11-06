ZEE5 Takes Home Multiple Awards At The OTTplay Awards 2023

ZEE5, India and Bharat’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, the OTT arm of ZEEL, bagged seven awards across categories at the OTTplay – One Nation, One OTT Awards 2023. ZEE5’s diverse range of titles including Ayali, Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, Haddi, Chhatriwali, Tarla, shined at the event with seven accolades.

Winning Categories:

 Best Series – ‘Ayali’

Emerging as a powerful reflection on patriarchal dynamics in India, ZEE5’s very own original ‘Ayali’ won the ‘Best Series’ title

 Best Film on True Events – ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai’

The gripping court-room drama inspired by a five-year-long standalone fight of lawyer Adv. PC Solanki, ‘Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai’ won the ‘Best Film on True Events’ title

 Best Actor Male Film (Editor’s Choice) - Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his role in ‘Haddi’

One of this era’s most versatile actors, Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui was bestowed the ‘Best Actor (Male) - Film’ (Editor’s choice) title for his performance in crime thriller ‘Haddi’

 Best Actor Female Film (Popular Choice) - Rakul Preet Singh for her role in ‘Chhatriwali’

Reigning the hearts of cinema lovers, Ms. Rakul Preet Singh received the ‘Best Actor (Female) - Film’ (Popular Choice) title for her captivating performance in ZEE5’s original social comedy ‘Chhatriwali’

 Best Supporting Actor Male - Sharib Hashmi for his role in ‘Tarla’

With his remarkable performance adding depth and authenticity to the film, Mr. Sharib Hashmi won the ‘Best Supporting Actor (Male)’ title for his role in ‘Tarla’

 OTT Performer of the Year (Female) - Aditi Rao Hydari for her role in ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’

Mesmerizing the audience with her elegance and captivating performance, Ms. Aditi Rao Hydari bagged the ‘OTT Performer of the Year (Female)’ award for her role in ZEE5’ original period drama ‘Taj: Divided By Blood’

 Versatile Performer (Male) - Abhilash Thapliyal (Blurr)

Proving his exceptional range and dedication to his craft, Mr. Abhilash Thapliyal bagged the ‘Versatile Performer (Male)’ title

Hosted by OTTplay in partnership with Hindustan Times, the OTTPlay - One Nation, One OTT Award celebrates some of the most captivating OTT films, series, filmmakers and actors across all Indian languages that graced our screens in the past year. Being India’s first pan-nation OTT awards, OTTplay Awards is an ode to content that resonates with the audiences nationwide. The event's second edition took place on Sunday, October 29, 2023, at the Taj Lands End Hotel in Mumbai, which was attended by some of the most well-known names from the entertainment industry.