ZEE5's Vikkatakavi: A Unique Blend of Mystery, History, and Thrills

Director Pradeep Maddali Explores the Challenges and Triumphs of Creating a Period Detective Series

ZEE5 is set to captivate audiences with its upcoming web series Vikkatakavi, a period detective thriller that promises a fresh blend of historical intrigue and suspense. Set against the backdrop of Telangana in the 1940s and 1970s, the show delves into the mystery surrounding the fictional Amaragiri estate, blending elements of local folklore with a gripping detective narrative. Directed by Pradeep Maddali, known for his work on the hit series Sarvam Shaktimayam, Vikkatakavi marks a bold step for the digital platform, offering audiences a unique period drama with a fresh twist.

A Challenging Beginning

The journey of Vikkatakavi began when writer Teja Desraj, who had previously collaborated with director Prashanth Varma on films like Awe and Kalki, pitched the story to ZEE5. What followed was a collaboration with SRT Entertainments, with Ram Talluri as the producer. For director Maddali, the series posed an exciting challenge. "The idea of creating a period drama with a detective twist in the Telangana backdrop was intriguing, but it also required careful attention to detail," Maddali shares. "Recreating the 1940s and 1970s was a massive undertaking, from costumes to sets to language."

Recreating the Past: A Visual and Technical Challenge

The real challenge for Maddali and his team was recreating the world of the past. "We wanted the series to have a royal feel while maintaining the intense thrill of a detective story," he explains. "The world-building involved meticulous work, from the sets to the lighting, ensuring everything aligned with the historical context."

Cinematographer Shoaib, who was relatively new to the Indian film industry, was brought in for his fresh perspective. "Although Shoaib had mostly worked on Punjabi music videos, I felt his innovative approach would suit the drama's unique tone," Maddali recalls. His work, along with the contributions of the costume designer Gayatri and production designer Kiran, ensured that the series had a distinctive, visually compelling style. Notably, Vikkatakavi made use of real locations like Ramoji Film City (RFC) and the Aluminum Factory, where the production team worked extensively to seamlessly integrate these places into the narrative.

The Intriguing Mystery of Amaragiri Estate

Set against the fictional estate of Amaragiri, Vikkatakavi introduces a plot that blends history with mystery. The estate, inspired by India’s many princely states, is set to submerge following the completion of the Srisailam project—a crucial piece of the series' larger narrative. However, the central mystery revolves around a curse linked to the region, a curse that repeats itself over three decades. It is within this mysterious setting that the protagonist, played by Naresh Agastya, is drawn into a web of secrets that challenge both his wit and resolve.

"The choice of setting a detective story in a place steeped in history allows us to explore different layers of mystery," Maddali explains. "It’s not just about solving a crime; it’s about understanding the history that shaped the events."

The Title and Inspiration

The title Vikkatakavi, which refers to the clever and witty poet Tenali Ramakrishna of the Vijayanagara empire, ties back to the show's protagonist. Just like Ramakrishna, who was known for his sharp intellect and espionage skills, the hero of Vikkatakavi is a sharp-witted detective navigating a complex mystery. The title, chosen by writer Teja Desraj, pays homage to this historical figure’s blend of intelligence and cleverness.

A Star Cast, A Fresh Face

Naresh Agastya, known for his performances in Senapathi and Mathu Vadalara, was handpicked for the lead role. "Naresh brings a certain natural depth to his characters, which made him perfect for the role," says Maddali. His portrayal of a clever, resourceful detective combines both intelligence and empathy, making his character a standout.

Alongside Agastya, Megha Akash plays the role of the princess of Amaragiri, a character who adds a modern twist to the period setting with her role as a psychiatrist. Siju Menon plays the aging king of Amaragiri, while a range of talented actors, including Mukhtar Khan, Tarak Ponnappa, and Ramya Ramakrishna, round out the cast, each bringing a distinct presence to the story.

Music and Soundtrack: A Period Touch

Music plays a crucial role in Vikkatakavi, with composer Ajay Arasada creating a background score that complements the vintage feel of the series. Arasada, who had worked with Maddali before, brings a vintage touch to the score, enhancing the period atmosphere while adding tension and drama when needed. "We wanted the music to evoke the period but also maintain a sense of suspense," Maddali notes.

Looking Ahead: A Thrilling Future

The success of Vikkatakavi could pave the way for more period dramas in the digital space, blending historical narratives with modern storytelling. Director Maddali is already looking ahead to the next chapter of the series. "Teja is working on Season 2, and if everything goes according to plan, we will raise the stakes even higher," he reveals.

In the meantime, fans of Vikkatakavi can look forward to a thrilling mix of mystery, history, and suspense when the series premieres on ZEE5 on November 28, in both Telugu and Tamil.

Vikkatakavi is more than just a detective series; it is a carefully crafted period drama that immerses its audience in the rich history of Telangana while keeping them on the edge of their seats with a gripping mystery.