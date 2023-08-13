Live
145 cartons liquor seized in Delhi
New Delhi: Around 145 cartons of illicit liquor have been seized and a man has been arrested in this connection from the national capital, a police officer said on Sunday.
The accused, identified as Rajender, was wanted in 24 criminal cases.
"In view of the Independence Day, patrolling was doubled, during which police noticed a suspicious vehicle in MCD parking area Madipur, and on its checking, 145 cartons of illicit liquor were seized," the official said.
When entry register of MCD parking was checked, it showed that Akash had parked the vehicle. However during inquiry, it came to the fore that Rajender has made the entry with a wrong name.
Rajendar's house was raided and he was arreste
