15 CBI officers get Home Minister's Medal for Excellence
New Delhi: Fifteen officers of CBI have been awarded the prestigious Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.
According to the statement, the officers chosen for the coveted medal are Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyut Vikash; Assistant SP (ASP) Tathagat Vardan; Deputy SPs Mukesh Kumar, Alok Kumar Shahi, Rubi Choudhary, Deepak Kumar Purohit, Akhil Pandey; Inspectors Hukam Vir Attri, Dinesh Kumar, Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Sheetal Arun Shendge, Kamlesh Chandra Tewari, Rahul Raj, Subrahmanyam Lakshmi Venkata Gali and Santhosh Kumar Arekath.
