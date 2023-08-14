15 CBI officers get Home Minister's Medal for Excellence

New Delhi: Fifteen officers of CBI have been awarded the prestigious Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation for 2023, the agency said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, the officers chosen for the coveted medal are Superintendent of Police (SP) Vidyut Vikash; Assistant SP (ASP) Tathagat Vardan; Deputy SPs Mukesh Kumar, Alok Kumar Shahi, Rubi Choudhary, Deepak Kumar Purohit, Akhil Pandey; Inspectors Hukam Vir Attri, Dinesh Kumar, Zahir Akhtar Ansari, Sheetal Arun Shendge, Kamlesh Chandra Tewari, Rahul Raj, Subrahmanyam Lakshmi Venkata Gali and Santhosh Kumar Arekath.