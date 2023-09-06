75 Teachers bag national award

New Delhi: From library automation to setting up science museum, not missing school even a single day for 11 years to cleaning school campus and toilets themselves — these are some of the feats achieved by those who are among the 75 National Teacher awardees.

The awardees include 50 schoolteachers, 13 teachers from higher education institutions and 12 from the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

Mujib Rahiman from Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kerala’s Palakkad developed a software in 2007 which provides free access to many school libraries in India.

“He has designed library websites and a mobile application for easy access to online services. As an IT expert, he has successfully trained 600 librarians through 11 Inservice Training courses,” Rahiman’s award citation read.

Netai Chandra Dey from Ramakrishna Mission school in Arunachal Pradesh has attended school on all working days for the past 11 years.

“Dey has put tremendous efforts to set up a science museum and a science laboratory in the school. He has attended school on all working days for the past 11 years. He is working hard towards character building of students in addition to imparting formal education,” the citation said.

Ningthoujam Binoy Singh from Chingmei Upper Primary School in Manipur himself cleans the school campus and toilets regularly.

“Singh revived his school which was in an inhospitable condition when he joined. He was instrumental in transforming the infrastructure, some of it even by spending his own money, which brought students back to school. He motivated the parents of the dropouts to send them back to school by visiting their homes,” it said.

Reyaz Ahmed Sheikh from Government Middle School in Kashmir’s Anantnag took initiative to start an enrolment drive in which door to door visits were made resulting in bringing 30 students back to school.

He motivated and counselled the parents through regular capacity building to allow girls to attend school regularly.



Dinesh Babu J, associate professor at the International Institute of Information Technology, Bengaluru, has developed an innovative UPSC virtual reality interviewing platform.

“This cutting-edge technology employs AI and virtual reality, featuring five virtual interviewers who evaluate candidates online. These interviewers skillfully probe candidates on diverse subjects such as Indian history, Constitution, and current affairs, incorporating follow-up questions. An IAS academy has collaborated with IIITB paving the way for its real-world application,” the citation read.

Suman Chakraborty, Professor, IIT, Kharagpur, built the first-ever Microfluidics Lab in India which is one of the celebrated labs, globally.

The MoE has been organising a national level function on Teachers’ Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers of the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process. The awards are conferred by the President.

Starting this year, the ambit of the National Teachers’ Award has been expanded to include teachers of the Department of Higher Education and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

“The purpose of National Teachers’ Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students,” a senior MoE official said.

“Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. The awardees also get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the official added.

Among the selected teachers, the maximum are from Gujarat (5) followed by Karnataka and Maharashtra with four awardees each, officials said.

Three teachers each from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have been selected for the award.

Two CBSE teachers from Delhi and Meerut, two teachers from Kendriya Vidyalaya (Kerala and Indore), one from Navodaya Vidyalaya in Madhya Pradesh, one from Eklavya Model Residential School in Madhya Pradesh and one from a CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) school in Punjab have also been selected for the award.